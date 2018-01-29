2019: Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari

Share This





















Presidential aide, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would leave no stone unturned for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu, who is a Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice reform, made the vow in Awgu Local Government of Enugu on Sunday during a voter education organized by the Women and Youths Wings of the party.

Flagging off the exercise tagged `Operation Show Your Voters Card’, Ms. Ibekaku-Nwagwu said that the South-East would deliver bloc votes to APC candidates come 2019 General Elections.

The presidential aide urged the people of the zone to support Mr. Buhari in 2019 to have a chance of producing the President in 2023 as well.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Women Leader of APC, Tina Adike, said the South-East and Enugu State APC had already endorsed President Buhari for second term.

Ms. Adike urged the electorate to endeavour to get their voter’s cards as it was the only way to achieve the objective.

The Acting Secretary of the Party in the state, Linus Okolo, said that with the current voters and membership mobilization drive of the party, the APC would definitely take over power in Enugu state come 2019.

A chieftain of APC in Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Ben Eche, said that “Operation Show Your Voters Card’’ would be felt in all parts of the state for the people to know that the party had come to liberate them from over16 years of PDP maladministration.

Mr. Eche regretted that many communities in the state lack rural roads, potable water and other social amenities that support community growth and urged the people to get their cards and vote candidates of their choice.

APC Enugu State Women Leader, Queen Nwankwo, said that the statewide sensitization would be far-reaching as the party had fully mobilized funds and man-power for it.

The state APC Youth Leader, Ikenna Oloto, appreciated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, for supporting and motivating the youths’ wing for the exercise.