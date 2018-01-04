2019: Shittu heads Buhari, Osinbajo support group

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has disclosed that he has been appointed the National Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group which will on 20th of this month will be commissioning the South/west Zonal office of the campaign organization of Buhari/Osinbajo.

Asked whether campaigns for 2019 elections had begun, he said “Every day since he came into office all his activities are geared towards letting Nigeria know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respects. In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency whether in the North East or the Niger Delta, in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society. You will agree with me that today but for Buhari Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.

It goes without saying I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school does well, proceeds to secondary school does well, and you keep asking is he going to university? It goes without saying. By the grace of God we his ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest. I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land.”