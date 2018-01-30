2019: Yobe state indigenes in Kaduna back Sidi Karasuwa Governorship ambition

Share This





















Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Some Yobe state indigenes residing in Kaduna state have endorsed the governorship ambition of Sidi Karasuwa rule their state of Yobe.

Chairman, Yobe State Indigenes in Kaduna state, Sani Garba Shanu, disclosed this after an emergency meeting of the group held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, Hon. Karasuwa has vast experience that will bring development to the state especially considering his antecedent as a Member of House of Representatives.

Shanu added that Karasuwa was a former local government and party chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “As a former party chairman of the ruling party in Yobe State, he deserved an automatic ticket as a reward for his commitment since 1999 to date. The Yobeans of Kaduna state also hail and appreciate Mr. President for appointing many Yobe state indigenes into his administration. The Forum also advice all the lawmakers from Yobe state to emulate Hon Karasuwa efforts in bringing development to the state and providing programmes that will alleviate poverty to the people in his constituency.