2019: You’ll lose in your ward if you confront Buhari, Ganduje tells Kwankwaso

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has warned his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso not to waste his resources in contesting against President Muhammadu Buhari who he said will defeat the former Governor even in his ward come 2019.

Ganduje, who was reacting to Kwankwaso’s claim that he can defeat President Buhari if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gives him ticket in 2019, said Kwankwaso’s political structure has been squarely dismantled in Kano, so much that he has lost grip of the realities of Kano politics.

Speaking to journalists through the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Sunday in Kano, Ganduje described Kwankwaso as, “a political fugitive who does not have the platform, the intellectual capability and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria.”

“Senator Kwankwaso’s latest utterances have confirmed the fact that he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to re-launch himself back to relevance.

“For over three years, he has been sleeping at the Senate without sponsoring even a bill that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer. He is just being boastful.

“For over three years, Kwankwaso has been at the Senate, he has not visited Kano Central, his senatorial district. He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his people.

“Since then, he has not been around; and we have been here in Kano playing the game of politics the way it should be done. The good people of Kano are appreciating our modest achievements and they have expressed confidence in us.”

He further added that, “Senator Kwankwaso’s dream to get the PDP presidential ticket remains a tall one that can never see the light of the day, because those he is going to meet there are familiar with his antics. They have not forgotten, in a hurry, the role he played in destroying the same PDP he wants to return to.

“I am surprised that Kwankawso is now talking about people like Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a man he persecuted and betrayed in many occasions. I am surprised he is talking about the PDP, a party he destroyed and betrayed. Many of the chieftains who are still there today will pay him back in his own coins.”

Ganduje taunt Kwankwaso, starting that those who know him will understand that he is overrating himself; and cannot be seen as a major contender in the 2019 presidential election.

“He is a usurper who wants power by all means. Here in Kano, the support for President Buhari and the APC is non-negotiable,” says Ganduje.