20m Nigerians get national ID numbers

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it has registered 21,360, 000 Nigerians into the National Identity Database and issued them the National Identification Number (NIN).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Amaka Eze of the department of Corporate Communications.

It said the new enrolment figure was reached as at the close of work on 6th September, 2017.

“The Commission has also setup more enrolment Centres across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, bringing the number of enrolment centres to about 805.

“With the deployment of additional enrolment centres, NIMC is currently active in 556 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and is working to activate dormant centres in the remaining 218 LGAs in order to expand enrolment coverage.

“This is in line with the Director General of the Commission, Engr. Aliyu Aziz’s goal to register 28 million Nigerians into the database, by the end of December, 2017.”

According to him, the Commission has continued to record exponential growth in the population of the database, despite the challenges facing the Commission, even as the country gradually exits recession.