21 rescued stolen children receiving treatment in Kaduna hospital-Police

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The recovered 21 children stolen from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State and taken to Gwagwalada are receiving treatment in an undisclosed medical facility in Kaduna to ascertain the psychological and physical damages they might have suffered.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Police Command ASP Murkthar Aliyu disclosed this while speaking to Peoples Daily in Kaduna yesterday

Aliyu said the children are doing fine, adding that the suspects involved in the crime will soon be transferred to the command for investigation and prosecution The PPRO said, the woman do buy each unlucky child from an agent in Kafanchan between N150,000 and N200,000 depending on the sex or appearance of the child.

It would be recalled that the middle age woman (name withheld) was arrested by the Police for alleged theft of 21 children from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

Finding shows that suspect, who was arrested by Federal Police in Gwagwalada area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja alongside other four accomplices, has been in the business of buying and selling of children for sometime before the long hand of the law caught up with her last weekend.