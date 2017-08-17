21 states lack efficient fire stations, says Controller Fire Service

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The Controller-General, Federal Fire Services (FFS) Joseph Anebi has urged the National Assembly to facilitate the amendment of Fire Service Act 1963 to enable the establishment of federal fire service stations across the country.

Anebi made the call when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior visited the FFS Headquarters in Abuja on oversight function.

He said that currently only 15 out of 36 states have fire service stations.

Anaebi said that Nigerians were vulnerable to dangers of fire outbreak unless necessary precautionary measures were adopted.

“Cases of fire outbreaks in Nigeria which always leave a lot of destruction in its wake both in human lives and property abound in recent time.

“So we are concerned about the absence of functional fire service stations in some states because we are concerned about every Nigerian.

“Some states don’t have functional fire fighting equipment and you need to also help us talk to the governors because when we approach them they think we are coming to collect their job,” he said.

Anebi also urged Nigerians to subscribe to the Fire Alert System (FAS) application introduced by the service to fight fire outbreak.

He said that the call was in view of the need to facilitate prompt response to incidents of fire outbreak across the country.

According to Anebi, the FAS application is designed to automatically trigger an alert to the fire service office whenever smoke was dictated.

“By this alert on our system we will be able to identify the exact location of the fire outbreak with an indication of the phone number of the place.

“While the application is alerting the fire service office, it is also sending an alert to the owner of the house on fire.

“Any home, institution, or facility that subscribes to this application is safe,” Anaebi said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Adams Jagaba said that the house was committed to amending the laws to ensure enhanced performance by the fire service in the country.

Jagaba, said that the existing Fire Service Act was obsolete and does not protect the 2,180 members of staff of the Federal Fire Service.

According to him, the bill must take care of the welfare of the staff of the Federal Fire Service, it is unacceptable that little or no compensation for officers who sustain injury in the course of duty.