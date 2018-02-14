22 students die in Kano auto crash

Share This





















By Edwin Olofu Kano

Twenty students of Government Secondary School Misau in Bauchi state yesterday lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash along Bauchi – Kano road.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano state, Kabir Daura said the students died in a fatal accident.

He said the incident occurred around 11am near Tsaida Village in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano state.

According to him, the students were coming to Kano for an excursion when the bus in which they were travelling had a head on collision with a DAF truck.

He said 22 students and their driver lost their lives in the incident while three others sustained serious injuries.

“Of the 22 students, 12 are males while the remaining 10 are females.

“Two of the injured were taken to Gaya General Hospital while the remaining one was referred to a Specialist Hospital in Kano,” he said.

He said all the copses had been deposited at the Morgue in the General Hospital, Gaya.