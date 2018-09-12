23 Reps to dump PDP for APC, want immediate resumption

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

About twenty three House of Representatives members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) are set to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC next Tuesday.

Peoples Daily gathered that the members were disturbed by the actions of their state governors who jettisoned seasoned legislators for their anointed candidates.

The development according to our investigation followed a meeting held with the committee that oversees smooth nomination of all PDP candidates across the States which ended in a fiasco last week.

The APC it was gathered is equally dangling tickets for the lawmakers immediately they defect from the PDP.

A source privy to this grand design to dump the minority party said” we want to leave not because is our wish but the governors have pushed us to the wall and we are all moving.

“We have fought both physically and mentally to defend PDP and democracy and despite our commitment to the party and democracy see what the governors are doing to us.

The source explained that “ why we are insisting that the National Assembly should resume early is to enable us perfect our defection strategy for good.

It was also gathered that the lawmakers are demanding for an early resumption as there are speculations that the National Assembly may not reconvene till October.

States mostly affected by this defection moves are: Gombe, Benue, Kogi, Enugu, Ekiti, Anambra and Cross River State which is almost resolving the crisis as the governor has mellowed down.

Some other South East states with vibrant lawmakers are also affected as they have also vowed to defect if their governors don’t relax the noose tied around their necks.

All efforts to reach the Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuma Oyema to comment on the issue proved abortive as his two lines were switched off.