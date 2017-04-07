250 IDPs sit for WAEC in Borno

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Following Governor Kashim Shettima’s directive, no fewer than 250 Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) have begun writing this year’s West African Examination Council’s, (WAEC) graduation exams for secondary school students in preparation for entry into universities and other tertiary institutions.

Our correspondent reports that this will be the first time IDP’S are writing the WAEC since they were forced out of their homes by Boko Haram insurgents at different times in 2014.

The IDP’S, made up of 94 females students and 156 males were amongst hundreds of students whose schools and communities were attacked by Boko Haram resulting in their displacement.

The affected 250 IDPs are mostly from Kukawa, Gwoza, Ngala, Bama, Monguno, Guzamala and Nganzai local government areas.

The students wrote practical on Wednesday at three WAEC centres namely Government College, Government Girls College and Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Arabic Teachers College all in Maiduguri.

The Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) Engr. Ahmed Satomi who monitored the IDP’S participation at three centres in Maiduguri, disclosed that the 250 IDP’S were those who passed a special mock exam conducted for about 1,000 IDP’S who were in final year at secondary schools before they were displaced.

Satomi hinted that the mock exam was meant to evaluate the IDP’S that were able to catch up after undergoing classes and comprehensive tutorials organized for them in camps on the orders of Governor Shettima.

Volunteer tutors that include some local NGOS, some aides of Governor Shettima and some graduates associated with the Governor took part in guiding all SS 3 IDP’s through WAEC syllabus.

He explained that the students were first evaluated and enrolled into four senior secondary schools: Government Secondary School, Jajeri, Govt Girls Second school, Yerwa, Govt College, Maiduguri and Government Girls College Maiduguri.

They were equally provided with free uniforms, sandals, bags and books in addition to special tutorials after school hours to enable them catch up after missing school due to displacement.

“Governor Kashim Shettima released funds to the Borno State Emergency Management Agency which we used to paying the WAEC fees of all the students. As you know, in Borno, the State Government pays for WAEC but parents pay a counterpart of N6,500 as show of commitment. So, what SEMA paid was the counterpart since the government already paid for all WAEC students across Borno State. Mock exam was organized for over 1,000 IDP’S but out of them, 250 did well and were believed to be emotionally and academically set for this year’s WAEC”, the SEMA chairman disclosed.

“ The governor also asked us to secure JAMB forms for all of them which is being done, we hope that all of them will do well to become eligible for university admission by end of the year,” he further added.