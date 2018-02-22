250 reciters for Katsina Qur’anic recitation competition

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

The chairman of the 32nd National Qur’anic Recitation Committee in Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar has disclosed that 250 reciters were expected to attend this year’s competition.

Justice Abubakar made the disclosure yesterday in Katsina while briefing newsmen on the arrangements so far made for the commencement of the competition scheduled to begin on Friday 23rd of February 2018.

The chairman further clarified that 125 male and 125 female reciters are expected to vie for honours in various categories of the competition.

He noted that 32 states including FCT are expected to participate in the 10 day competition, where he said participants from the South-South and the South-West would be fully supported during the competition.

Justice Abubakar, however, said that the committee has so far spent the sum of N119 million in preparations for the programme, where he said the governor of Zamfara state would chair the opening ceremony while Osun state governor would chair the closing ceremony.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari would serve as special guests of honour at the closing ceremony while the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar 111 would attend both the opening and the closing ceremony.

The chairman also disclosed that neighbouring countries including 18 embassies of Islamic countries have all indicated their interest to attend the event.

He assured participants that adequate arrangements have been made for their security, accommodation and feeding, adding that a media centre has been set up for day to day update on the competition, Justice Abubakar averred that in a noble competition like the Qur’anic competition everybody is a winner, calling on participants to show discipline and corporate with the committee in ensuring a successful outing.