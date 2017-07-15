3 INEC staff arraigned over N138m bribe

Share This





















By Ab’eku Onyekachi with agency report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned the administrative secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Gombe State, Tarkumbur Gregory, and two retired staff before the Gombe State High Court on bribery allegations.

A press statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren, said Mr. Tarkumbur alongside Yunusa Ali Biri and Bunu Mulima, are facing a three-count charge bordering on alleged receipt of gratification to the tune of N138 million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections.

They reportedly committed the offence between March and May, 2015, in contravention of Section 9 (1) (2) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges read them.

Reports said in view of their plea, prosecution counsel Abubakar Aliyu urged the court to fix a date for trial.

While adjourning the case to November, 1 and 2 for hearing, the judge, Abubakar Jauro, admitted the accused persons to bail on the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted them by the Commission.