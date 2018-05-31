3 killed, 20 houses destroyed as rainstorm wreaks havoc in Gombe

Share This





















By Ese Awhtu with agency report

Rainstorm has wreaked havoc in Gombe, causing flooding that led to the death of three people and destruction of twenty houses.

Eight other persons were to have been injured, according to reports yesterday.

Some of the areas affected include Jekadafari, Nasarawo, Tudun wada, all in the state capital, Gombe.

The Executive Sectary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),

Danlami Rukuije, was reported to have said that, the dead include a prominent Islamic scholar and second Imam of Al-Burhan Masjid in the state capital, Muhammad Bello.

Rukuije said the late Monday evening downpour wreaked havoc for three hours.

He said apart from residential buildings, households items and properties, several livestock were also killed by the flood.

Anxiety was, however, said to have mounted in the area as many people were feared missing.