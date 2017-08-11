3 killed in fresh farmers, herdsmen clash in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Not less than three persons were yesterday murdered in a clash between local farmers at Akpagodogbo, Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state and herdsmen.

Peoples Daily gathered from one of the locals who pleaded anonymity that the crisis started on Wednesday and lasted till the early hours of yesterday morning with several persons said to have been injured.

According to him, some cattle were said to have eaten up the crops of farmers in the area which led to the farmers attacking the herdsmen and their cows.

Youth from the area were said to have joined the farmers and chased the herdsmen, some of whom were said to have taken refuge inside a police station in the community but were chased away.

The station was said to have been burnt.

“Problem started around 4.00 pm when cows strayed into the farm land at the time farmers were still working on their farms. This infuriated the farmers and they chased away the cattle and the herdsmen’.

“It was gathered that the herdsmen reinforced and attacked the local farmers in the night leading to death of three persons, two from the locals and one herdsman”, he said.

Speaking on the crisis, the traditional ruler of Otukpa, HRH Solomon Ekele who confirmed the crisis on phone to our correspondent, however condemned the act.

Former Minister of State for Education, Professor Jerry Agada who hails from the area also condemned the attack and expressed shock at the ugly development.

“Our people have lived with herdsmen for a long time and even inter married and any time you interacted with the Fulani in our community, they tell us that they are indigenes of the place,” Agada said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu confirmed the incident but said that there was no death recorded.