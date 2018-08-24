3 people burnt to death in Kogi accident

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

No fewer than three persons were burnt to death in a road crash which occurred on Lokoja-Abuja highway yesterday in Kogi state.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Bisi Kazeem who confirmed the accident, said three persons were burnt to death with their vehicles while five other commuters sustained severe injuries in the accident.

“The deceased were burnt alongside the vehicles, while the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.”

He said that an FRSC rescue team, which arrived at the scene after the accident had embarked on removing the wreckage from the road.

The Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway is classified among the deadliest road corridors in Nigeria

Narrating his ordeal, Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the September 28, 2016 governorship election and a frontline House of Representatives aspirant running for Etsako Federal Constituency in the State, Mr. Blessing Agbomhere who escaped death blamed the accident on the deplorable road and reckless driving by two articulated truck drivers who were attempting to overtake each other.

“I am so grateful to God almighty for sparing my life after my vehicle somersaulted thrice. By just viewing the pictures to see the badly damaged Land Cruiser Jeep alone, you will agree with me that God did wonders.

“I was on holiday to my hometown to celebrated the Sallah with my people and my way back to Abuja, the happened,” he said.