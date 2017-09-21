3,000 Niger communities lack access to health, social facilities – UNICEF

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

No fewer than 3000 communities spread across the wards in 17 local governments of Niger state have lack access to basic health and social facilities.

The programme manager of UNICEF “hard to reach” agency, Dr Khalid Mohammed made this known at the opening of a one day sensitisation meeting with health journalists in Minna yesterday.

He lamented that, the only way to reach some of the communities habited by nomadic Fulani’s was by motorcycles “after between 2 and 3 hours journey”.

He said, “As a result, most of the children in these communities were suffering from “severe malnutrition” and other child killer diseases while the pregnant women there also had no access to antenatal facilities and drugs.”

Describing the situation as “very serious”, he further said that the communities were also still attached “to their age long tradition and culture” which had made it almost impossible for social workers to influence their decisions or change their beliefs.

According to Dr Mohammed, the “Hard to Reach” UNICEF agency had been able to penetrate 850 of the communities and recruited equal number of community workers in the areas to take care of the health and other needs of the people.

He said so far the agency had been able to reach 108,575 children under the age of 5years in the communities and delivered oral polio vaccines to 314,604.

Director Niger state Programme on Immunisation, Dr Samuel Jiya in an address, said the state ministry of health had completed arrangements to “bring all primary health care intervention agencies under one umbrella for efficiency and better service delivery”.

The state chairperson of the Coalition for Civil Society Organisations and Media, Mrs Mary Jalingo appealed to government at all levels to increase budgetary allocations to primary health care where ” we have most of the people”.

