36 finalists emerge in maiden national MSMES awards

In line with the Buhari administration’s commitment to continue to support growth in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, arrangements have reached advanced stage to host the first ever National MSMEs Awards as 36 finalists have emerged for the event scheduled to hold in Abuja on August 2.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, yesterday said

The statement said that, the 36 finalists were selected from businesses across the country in a process that started on July 3, 2018.

The 36 finalists comprised three MSMEs in each of the 12 award categories designed for the programme.

The 12 categories are; MSME of the Year, Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Excellence in Creative Arts, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Technology Innovation and Excellence in Fashion and Style.

Others include; Excellence in Leather Works, Excellence in Furniture and Wood Works, Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics as well as Excellence for Non-Profit Service to Humanity.

The criteria for selection include: outstanding business concept, locally produced goods, use of local technology, provision of conducive atmosphere for MSMEs to thrive among others.

The awards which is being organized by the National MSMEs Clinic is an initiative of the present administration, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President.