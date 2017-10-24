4 Air Force men nabbed for allegedly vandalising N25m water pipe

Share This





















From Lucky Lawal Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested and paraded four Air Force personnel and seven others for allegedly vandalising pipes belonging to the Lagos State Water Corporation.

The suspects were paraded on Monday by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Acting CP Edgal Imohimi for allegedly vandalising and selling off iron pipes belonging to the Lagos State Government Water Corporation.

The Air Force men identified as Akingbola Wole, Ugbong Abel, Alalifu George and Kumish Revelation who are new intakes were allegedly contacted by a staff of the Lagos State Water Corporation, Olayiwole Oyedele who were arrested in the Doyin area of Lagos by a decoy team of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Command.

Speaking at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja during the parade of the suspects, CP Edgal revealed that the suspects were arrested following an information received by the intelligence unit of the command.

He said, “Some group of armed robbers with some Air Force personnel wearing military camouflage had stormed the Doyin Bustop of Orile vandalising iron pipe belonging to Lagos State Government Water Corporation with one clerk crane and an Iveco G3 truck with Reg. No. MUS 772 XD.

“On investigation, two decoy team of SARS operatives were mobilized to Orile to monitor the situation and in the process, seven of the suspects were arrested while vandalizing the iron pipe with four Air Force personnel giving them security back up to avoid police interference at the point of loading the iron pipe.

Oyedele who is the mastermind of the robbery activity claimed he had worked with the Lagos State Water Corporation for 22 years and revealed that the iron pipes had been abandoned by the agency for a while.

In his confession, Oyedele claimed it was his first time of engaging in such act and that he had intended to sell the pipes to one Okechukwu Alozie who had agreed to pay him the sum of N650, 000 for the items.

However, 35 years old, Okechukwu a trader from Mbitoro in Imo State who lives at No 14 Baba Sala Street Orile, claimed he did not know they were stolen pipes.

According to him, “when Oyedele came to me he said it was official sales from the Lagos State and I insisted seeing a covering document from his office which he promised bringing on the day we would be going to evacuate the pipes. I gave him N200, 000 as an advance payment only to go there to pack it and was arrested.”

The names of the other suspects were also given as Wale Lawal, Babatunde Samson, Ismaila Adejare, Iliasu Ibrahim and Ikechukwu Ezemba.

The Commissioner of Police stated that the Air Force personnel who serve with the 055 Base in NAF Camp in Victoria Island will be handed over to the command for appropriate disciplinary action before they are sent back to the police for prosecution.