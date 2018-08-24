4 feared killed in fracas over oil wells in Delta communities

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

Four persons were in the early hours of yesterday feared killed in umusadege Ogbe / Utagba Ogbe communities,Ndokwa West local Government Area of Delta State following clash over the discovery of oil ten years ago.

It was gathered that the victims were allegedly shot by suspected thugs in their chests after prolonged shouting match inside the bush where the Oil Wells were discovered, and were rushed to the hospital by their relations.

But an insider, Jiff Ekene who spoke to our reporter said,” The fight has been going on long ago, there has been move to settle the matter but proved abortive, the victims are in critical condition, the situation is at present terrible, and we hope government will resolve the crisis once and for all”

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO,) Kwale Division, CPS Emmanuel Ogbuanya who spoke our reporter said” the victims are in critical condition and are admitted into the hospital, we have arrested three persons, and we are investigating the fight, I have summoned the contending factions and families involved in the fight, and warned them against the breakdown of law and order.”

Ogbuanya while describing the factions” Misunderstanding as civil, noted that the police was interested in the manner in which they carry out the process that will not pose threat or challenges to the police adding” because of the violence and breach of laws and order, the police will do everything possible to Strengthen peace in both communities, and anyone found wanting will be brought to book”

He urged the aggrieved persons not to turn their oil natural blessing into a curse or engage in arms acquisition to fight one another adding “the police will deal ruthlessly with those causing trouble, and bring them to book, we will charge the arrested suspects to court on completion of investigation.”

Some of the leaders of both communities who did not want their names in the print said” there were laid down rules, principles violated by some persons because they are desperate, we usually adopt selection and election oil committees, and subcommittee in the past, we shall carefully follow the due process to avoid further outbreak of violence and crisis.”