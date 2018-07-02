4 killed, 4 others arrested in fresh Plateau attack

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

No fewer than four people were reported to have been killed in another round of attack in Mararaban Kantoma village of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state by suspected armed bandits.

Major Adam Umar, media officer of the Operation Safe Haven ( OPSH) in the state, confirmed the attack in a statement made available to journalists in Jos, adding that four suspects were arrested in connection to the attack.

According to Umar, the arrest of the four suspects followed distress calls from residents of the attacked village that they were under attack.

The statement reads in part: ‘’We regret to say that at about 0300 hour this morning ( Sunday), 1st July 2018, our men at Dorowa received a distress call from a resident of Mararaban Kantoma in Barikin Ladi LGA of the state that they were under attacked.

“It is regrettable that before our men could get to the scene of the attack, four people had already been killed by the attackers. Four were arrested in connection to the attack, “Umar added.

Meanwhile, the OPSH has relocated its headquarters to Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the state. This development came hours after the attack in Mararaban Kantoma.

This was also contained in a statement signed by the Media Officer of the operation.

According to him, the directive of the relocation was given by the Commander of OPSH , Major General Anthony Atolagbe.

The statement added that, “All principal officers of the operation have also been moved to the epicenter of the renewed attack.”

The OPSH, however, called on all and sundry in the state to continue to have faith in the operation, assuring to end any renewed attack in the area.