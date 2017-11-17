4 Reason why you should invest in Forex
Why invest In Forex ? The story of Sandile Shezi, a 23year-old millionaire will give you a tip of the ice-berg. Sandile from South Africa became young millionaire from trading in forex. He took a risk with his tuition to trade in the foreign exchange market and now a young millionaire.
In reality, Forex offers many advantages that other markets cannot produce on your capital in an economic calendar.
The advantages of getting involved with Forex investments are that you have:
- Few Options: Investing in Forex will give you few options to select from. This will give you rest of mind because you won’t need to be monitoring thousands of stocks. Unlike stock market, you have literally thousands of choices to consider which put you in risk.
- Trading Days: Investing in Forex will allow you to make money as much as you want to make because it is always available to trade. It is 24 hours a day except on weekends. This is another reason people prefer to invest in Forex. You can sit down at the comfort of your room any time and trade even after your normal day’s job.
- Flexibility: The flexibility of Forex trading makes it another unique reason to invest. This is because you can decide to leave the market at any day and any time. It allows traders to exit the market quickly if there are signs to leave.
- You Decide Your Profit: In investing in forex, your future is in your hands with the type of trading strategy you use.
In other to invest in Forex, there are some Fx trading strategies that you will have to be familiar with, this is to reduce your trading risks to a minimum.
- Scalping Trading: Scalping trading strategy is a short-lived trade. Scalping works with profit through purchasing or selling currencies by holding a position for a very short period of time and closing it for a small profit. In this trading, there is less risk exposure.
- Swing Trading: This is another type of Forex trading that is opposite to Scalping. In Swing trading, you hold positions for several days looking forward to make profit from short-term price patterns.
- Positional Trading: This is for long term trader. It has been has been described as a kind of fundamental trading in which positions are held for longer than a single day
- Fundamental trading: In this method, a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it.