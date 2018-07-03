4 teenage girls die in Katsina boat mishap

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

A boat has capsized killing four teenage girls in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The victims were said to be locals from Unguwar Dan Zango in Kankara Local Government Area who usually went to fetch water in Malumfashi dam.

Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday in Katsina, local authorities in Malumfashu explained that, the five girls boarded the boat but one of them was successfully rescued by residents of Malumfashi town.

Our correspondent reports that streams, dams, rivers and wells are a major source of water supply for rural dwellers in Katsina State.

The current administration in the state has, however, promised that before the end of its tenure, it will rehabilitate most of the water supply schemes in the state.