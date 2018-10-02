40 shops, goods razed in Benue market fire

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Over 40 shops and goods worth millions of naira were yesterday destroyed by inferno at the Gboko Main Market in Gboko Local Government area of Benue State.

According to an eye witness, Christian Uchendu, a shop owner said the mysterious fire started at about 4am from one of the shops and may have been sparked as a result of an electrical fault.

Uchendu who disclosed that no life was lost in the inferior however, said the fire razed all shops on Onisha Line, TBT Line, as well as the designated area for women who sell food stuffs among others.

Another eye witness who simply gave his name as Iorlam lamented that hours after the fire incidence, no fire truck was available to put if off.

He said the development resulted in more shops also consumed in the inferno

“Fire fighters didn’t get to the area until after 8am, that is four hours after the fire started. That gave room for more shops to be consumed by the inferno,” Iorlam stated.

Our reporter gathered that all attempt by youths to put off the fire proved abortive.

Many traders who owned shops in the market wept uncontrollably at the sight of their goods being consumed by the inferno without help .

Chairman of Gboko Local Government Council Becky Orpin who confirmed the incident expressed regret and appealed to the traders to remain calm.

As at press time, fire fighters were yet to arrive Gboko from Makurdi, a distance of 30 Kms while the fire was still billowing in the sky