$43.4m Ikoyi apartment loot: Reps summon Emefiele, suspended NIA DG, Oke

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives has invited the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, suspended Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency ( NIA) Ayo Oke and the acting Director General of the agency Arab Yadam over the $43,449,947, recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos.

Chairman of the House committee on National Security and Intelligence, Rep Aminu Sani Jaji stated this yesterday while answering questions from journalists in his office.

Rep Jaji said his committee would submit its report to the House as soon as the issues are clarified.

He also noted that the National Security Intelligence Act does not deter the NIA scribes from appearing before the committee. Adding that the House will issue a summon should they fail to honour the committee’s invitation.

“We are getting somewhere on the matter, on Wednesday or Thursday next week, we are inviting the suspended DG of NIA, the acting DG and the CBN Governor, to clarify some issues. From there we can come-up with a report, we want to produce a report that even a man on the street can understand, and I can assure you that it is 95 per cent ready,” he stated.

According to him, the discovery has prompted his committee to intensify its oversight functions.

“Going by the circumstances with which the money was given to NIA by the previous administration, the question is what have they done with it in the 2015, 2016, this is where we realised that we need to intensity our oversight, so that we can enhance transparency,” he stated.

Jaji who insisted that the National Security Intelligence Act cannot shield the government officials from appearing before the parliament, noted that the invited persons must appear in accordance with section 88 and 89 of the constitution.

“The Act does not stop them from appearing before the committee, the issue is that when they appear, certain questions cannot be discussed except in a closed door section,” he stated.