45 months after, no trace of polio in Kano – Ganduje

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Kano State Ministry of Health has said the state has spent 45 months without recording a single case of polio virus.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during the flag off ceremony of the second round of Immunization Plus Days (IPDs) and other child diseases in Danfadal town, Wudil Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje, represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr kabiru Ibrahim Getso, enjoined parents and other health care givers not to relent in their efforts to ensure full immunization of their wards to guard them against any Infection.

He added that, government is committed towards prevention from other diseases like meningitis, malaria and other infectious diseases, calling on the general public to desist from congestion in residents and open all doors and windows for ventilation.

He said that about 3 million children below the age of 5 are expected to be immunized across all the 44 local government areas of the state, He also disclosed that all the trainings ahead of the exercise have been concluded at all levels, adding that the required materials and vaccines had already been distributed to all the 484 political wards across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He also revealed that state counterpart funds and that of the partners had also been made available for the round.

He attributed the success recorded so far in the fight against Polio to the commitment of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“It is also on record that a lot of resources are being committed into Supplemental Immunization Activities (SIAs) with a view to to reaching all eligible children for immunizations,” he said

Mr Getso also stated that despite receiving reports of outbreak of cholera in neighboring states, the Kano State government has not recorded a single case of the disease.

“Therefore, we enjoined the public to ensure proper personal hygiene and environmental sanitation. Use clean and safe water for drinking or cooking. Cook food well, was your hands with soap and water before and after eating and going to toilet, and to use latrines for defecation and to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility, “ he urged.