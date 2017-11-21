5m Nigerians living with diabetes undiagnosed – Expert

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director Meridian Specialist Medical Centre Kuwba Abuja, Dr. Nanchak Nimizing has revealed that about 5 million Nigerians are undiagnosed with diabetes.

Dr Nimizing made this revelation during a seminar tagged; “The Truth and Myth of diabetes, “in commemoration of the 2017 world diabetes day.

The programme was organized by Manger Director / CEO Brooks Prime Multimedia Limited, Bosei Tony to sensitise Nigerians on dangers of diabetes.

He said “there is a need to change perception of how people look at diabetes. We need to embrace something different in as much as change is difficult, there is a new method of defeating diabetes which is the acupuncture therapy for patients’ diagnosed with diabetes”.

He stated that “the major cause of diabetes is the kind of diet we eat . We have changed our lifestyle and have become more westernized, that is why so many people are battling with poor nutrition, lack of exercise is also a major risk factor. People should look at this warning sign and go to hospital without sitting at home assuming things. Signs to look out for are; Insomnia, loss of energy, depression and the inability to concentrate”.

“Also 40-50% of people diagnosed to have diabetes at some stage diabetic retinopathy and everyone with diabetes should get a comprehensive dilated eye examination a least once a year”, he said .

The Director reiterated that diabetes can be defeated only if the patients’ take their drugs seriously.

On his part, the organizer of the event said he was worried about the challenges posed by diabetes, adding that many Nigerians remain ignorant of the challenges.

“We all need to join hands so as to safe many peoples who are dying of diabetes in the country. We want to fight to be all inclusive so as to put an end to diabetes in the country.”