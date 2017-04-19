5m people in Northeast face starvation-UNDP

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP, has alerted that over 5 million Nigerians in the northern eastern part of the country are faced with food insecurity.

The UNDP added that some 50,000 northern children are at IPC level 5 of food insecurity.

Resident Representative of UNDP in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, disclosed this during the National Launch of the UNDP Human Development Report 2016, yesterday in Abuja, saying that, “the need for action, especially for the children, couldn’t be more urgent.”

He said, “We are all aware of the humanitarian crisis in the North-East of the country and the looming famine in that region. Although efforts by humanitarian development actors, under the leadership of the Government have yielded significant results, many challenges remain as an estimated 8.5 million people in that region are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Over 5 million remain food insecure; and some 50,000 children are at IPC level 5 of food insecurity. The need for action, especially for the children, couldn’t be more urgent.”

The report shows that between 2005 and 2015, Nigeria’s HDI increased from 0.466 to 0.527 – a 13.1 percent increase. “This is encouraging, but given the humanitarian challenges already alluded to, and the economic recession witnessed in 2016, there is an urgent need to design policies and programmes to ensure that the upward trend in human development is not reversed,” Kallon said.

However, he recalled that the 2014 Human Development Report aptly noted that, “success is not automatic and gains are not necessarily permanent”.

In this regard, Kallon said, “I am glad to note that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) with focus on restoring growth, investing in people and building a globally competitive economy recently launched by the Federal Government outlines several medium-term policies and programmes that can keep Nigeria on a positive development trajectory.”

He said that, UNDP remains committed to supporting both the Federal and State Governments in implementing programmes addressing the simultaneous eradication of poverty and signi­ficant reduction of inequalities and exclusion in Nigeria.