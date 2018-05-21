6 killed, 500 houses destroyed as windstorm hit Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

No fewer than six persons were killed, five injured and 500 houses destroyed in a windstorm that hit Katsina metropolis at the weekend.

The Executive Secretary of Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Aminu Garba Waziri, who confirmed the incident in an interview with newsmen, disclosed that four persons were killed at Kukar Gesa quarters, one person at Shinkafi quarters and one in Modoji area of the metropolis.

Similarly, Waziri added that the Katsina army barracks was also hit by the tragedy where he said four kilometres of wall surrounding the barracks has collapsed, while over 100 personnel of the Katsina Air Force base were rendered homeless by the windstorm.

According to him, the windstorm disaster has affected electricity poles and some public utilities across the metropolis, adding that his officers are going round to ascertain the extent of the disaster for submission to the government.

“The state governor is waiting for our briefs to look at the areas where affected persons need urgent assistance; because the need of all those affected varies,” he said.

He noted that the incident was a natural disaster, which no one can prevent, adding that “even buildings that were built with concrete were blown away by the windstorm. So it is not a matter of the quality of buildings.”

The executive secretary, therefore, urged those affected to be patients as government was studying ways to assist them to alleviate the level of their suffering.