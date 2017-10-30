6 killed as herdsmen, farmers clash in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Six people including a Police man and a vigilante member have lost their lives as a result of separate herdsmen / farmers clashes in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Reports had it that, a farmer at a suburb called ‘sangere’near welcome to Yola main gate engaged the services of a private security guard by name Gibson Nathan attached to the Adamawa Vigilante Group to be guarding his farm for fear of usual trespass and destruction of yet to be cultivated farm products by Fulani herdsmen.

On Wednesday last week,the herdsmen with their cattle entered the said farm and started feeding on the products which informed the late fearless vigilante member ( Nathan) to challenge them for the trespass with their animals, a situation that angered the rearers who after a serious fight over powered the deceased.

Eye witness said they machete Nathan to death with their sharp axes beyond recognition and left the scene unceremoniously.

Similarly, on Friday at Tudun-Hassan village adjacent to popular Malkohi IDP’s Camp of the local council,a family of four were harvesting their farm products when a group of Fulani rearing their cattle from nowhere began to eat on their cultivated products and even those yet to be cultivated.

By the time they asked the rearers what informed their illegal action, the next thing was physical assault using dangerous weapons which resulted to their untimely death while the police man as a neighbor rushed to help but was also consumed by the murderous herdsmen.

As if it was a coordinated mission by the herdsmen,on Saturday,another incident involving some farmers cultivating their farm products at Tashan Jinga village in Yola South council where the farmers were able to send in a distress call to Agro-Rangers unit of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corp,NSCDC,Adamawa state command.

Rushing to rescue the distressed farmers and their farm products,the team of the Agro-Rangers stumbled on the deadly herdsmen,who instantly started raining their poisonous arrows on the gallant officers ,who in turn shot back at them but the bullets were not penetrating on their bodies(herdsmen).

A situation that made the defense corps to retreat back for re-enforcement but one officer sustained serious injury as a result of multiple cuts he received while one was injured on his hand.

The Hilux vehicle used in the operation was badly smashed by the herdsmen while one of their rifle was said to be carted away by the herdsmen in the quagmire .

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the NSCDC,CSC Suleiman Baba said it was true that their men on rescue operation were attacked by some herdsmen along welcome to Yola area on Saturday.

CSC Baba explained that the Agro-Rangers were ambushed on their way to trouble farm noting that the herdsmen laid attack even before their men can take positions

He added that two officers were injured saying one was beaten with sticks and machete and is being hospitalized at Yola Specialist Hospital.

On the missing rifle,Baba stated that one of their rifle got missing during the pandemonium but was quick to say two of the suspects were apprehended and their missing rifle will surely come out in due course.

However, spokesman of the Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar said he was aware of the vigilante member’s killing but is yet to be officially briefed on the other incidents.

Abubakar said the reported case of herdsmen/farmers clash known to him was the one of Yolde-patte suburb where the police arrested over two hundred cows that destroyed farm products in farms and the owners agreed to pay for the damage caused by their animals.