60 percent of vigilante corps illiterate- Kano commandant

From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Commandant of Kano State Vigilante Group, Muhammad K. Alhaji, has disclosed that sixty percent of the corps in the state are not literate.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Agency for Mass Education, Fatima Musa Jijitar and obtained by Peoples Daily today.

According to the statement, the commandant made the disclosure during a monitoring visit by the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Adult Education, Prof. Abba Abubakar Haladu to some examination centres for vigilate groups by Kano State Agency for Mass Education.

Alhaji said the command decided to embark on the literacy programme in order to attain some literacy level.

The commandant also said the programme would enable members of the vigilante groups to perform their duties more efficiently.

The statement added that the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Adult and Non-formal Education Prof. Haladu said the commission will work in partnership with vigilante groups towards the development of adult education in the state and the nation at large.

“Prof. Haladu advised the members of the groups to make the best use of the opportunity so that they can further their Education. He assured of the support and cooperation of commission to make the literacy programme for vigilante to succeed.

“Conducting the delegation round the centre, Executive Secretary of the state Agency for Mass Education , Hajiya Hadiza Baffa Aminu, said the programme was part of effort by the Gaduje’s led administration to make the operation of voluntary security origination more effective,” said the statement.