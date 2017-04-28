68,000 inmates face starvation over N5.6bn debt to contractors

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Over 68, 000 inmates currently face the threat of starvation, following the inability of the Federal Government to settle outstanding contractual obligation of over N5.6 billion to ration and gas suppliers.

As at March 6, 2017, Nigeria’s total inmate population stood at 68,259 with 46,351 awaiting trial, and the remaining 21,903 convicted.

Peoples Daily recalls that in January 2015, the Federal Government had increased feeding allowance for prison inmates from N200 to N300 per prisoner per day excluding allowance for gas which is N150 per inmate per day.

The total provision for feeding prisoners in Nigerian Prison is N450 per prisoner per day.

However, while some contractors were reportedly paid for the months of January and February 2015, payments from March –December, 2015 and the entire 2016 are still outstanding.

Reacting to the development, advocacy group, Alliance for Good Governance and Democracy, has expressed concern over the non – payment of over N5.6 billion outstanding monies owed contractors for the food supplied inmates in Prisons nationwide, two years after the Federal Government announced increment in the feeding allowance of prison inmates.

The group in a press statement signed by its National Coordinator and National Secretary, Comrade Shadrack Nwokolo and Jimi Sanwo respectively, said after a thorough investigation of the state and conditions of prisons across the nation “it discovered that contractors responsible for food supplies are been owed huge sums of monies for the services they rendered to Nigerian Prisons Service for over two years.

“A lot of prisoners would have been dying on a daily occurrence if not for the kind gesture of the contractors who have not relented in supplying food to the inmates despite the huge indebtedness owed by the Nigeria Prison Service NPS in the last two years”.

Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter, the group insisted that the current feeding allowance of inmates is now grossly inadequate following the astronomic rise in the prices of food items.