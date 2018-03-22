7 govs, Dangote, Bill Gates in pact to eradicate polio

Share This





















From Raji Bello Sokoto

The Co-founder, Bill and Melinda Foundation, Mr. Bill Gate, President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and seven state governors have signed a memorandum of understanding on polio eradication in the country.

The signing ceremony was done with the state governors of Sokoto, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano Borno and Yobe at Government House, Sokoto on Wednesday.

The memorandum is for the extension of route immunization in the affected states.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Gates said his Foundation was committed to ensure eradication of polio in Nigeria.

He added that, the active involvement of traditional leaders was to further revive the strategy deployed in fighting the scourge.

Also speaking, the Alhaji Aliko Dangote acknowledged the fight against polio was not yet done, urging all stakeholders to redouble their commitments.

He noted that the MoU is aimed at broadening immunization efforts through route system in the affected states.

In their remarks, the state governors took turns to explain efforts they are making in complementing efforts of the development partners in their respective states.

The event was also attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Representatives of development partners that include UNICEF, WHO and USAD.