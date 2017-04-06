7 Nigeriens, 20 Nigerians arrested for allegedly razing civil defence office

Share This





















The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Jigawa said it arrested 27 suspects, including six nationals of Niger republic, for allegedly burning down its office in Maigatari Local Government Area of the state.

The corps’ spokesperson, Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Dutse on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some suspected hoodlums had on March 30 razed down the NSCDC’s office in Maigatari town.

“As I told you the other time, we had identified those suspected to have participated in burning down our office in Maigatari.

“So, yesterday in the night, we sent our men to the area and were able to arrest 27 suspects.

“But six of them are from Niger Republic, while the rest are from Maigatari town.

“Also, seven of the 27 suspects are juveniles,” Mr. Abdullahi said.

He said investigation into the case had since commenced after which the suspects would be charged to court.

“For these juveniles, after our investigation, we will decide whether to send them to juvenile court or invite their parents to sign undertaking, depending on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.(NAN)