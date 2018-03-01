7 passengers, 39 cows burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

Seven people, 31 cows and eight goats have been burnt to ashes in an accident that occurred when a truck loaded with petrol hit a lorry and exploded at a security checks point in Magama Town in Toro Local government Area of Bauchi State along Bauchi – Jos Federal Highway.

An eye witness said that, the head of the fuel tanker was dismantled, taking the driver into bush while the body of the truck exploded and burnt the seven passengers and their animals to ashes

The Bauchi State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar confirmed the incident Today while speaking to reporters in Bauchi.

He said that, the accident occurred when a fuel tanker and a trailer collided with each other and the tanker driver had however survived during the accident ‘because the head of his vehicle was dismantled and ran into bush ‘

He attributed the accident to the recklessness of the tanker driver pointing out that most accidents happening at roadblocks were due to lack of patience on the side of drivers to wait for searching, adding that Roadblocks are mounted for security purposes but some

An eye witness Aliyu Muhammad said a lorry driver carrying seven people, 31 cows and eight goats was asked to move after being searched by the security operatives at the road block while another fuel tanker driver coming from the opposite lost control of his vehicle and drove in high speed and hit the lorry.