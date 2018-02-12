8 killed in fresh Adamawa communal clash

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The villagers of Wuro-yanka and Wuro-mun chi villages in Libbo Ward of Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa state have been thrown into mourning as a result of communal clash that claimed the lives of eight people while animals and properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Confirming the incident , the Councilor representing the ward, Shuaibu Waleed, said the clash was alleged to have started when the dead body of a man from Gomba community of neigbouring Demsa Local Government Area was sighted and the people of Gomba claimed that the deceased was killed by a Fulani herdsman.

“The bodies of two Fulanis were later seen in what looked like reprisal, leading to further attacks.

“I can confirm that eight people were killed and have been buried and I saw one other dead body burnt beyond recognition inside a mosque, while about 200 houses were burnt,” Waheed said.

Waheed said normalcy had been restored and already soldiers and policeman had been drafted to the area.

He, however, decried that some of the MOPOL personnel were allegedly engaged in unprofessional utterances in the crisis.

He alleged that cases of connivance and favourism were noticed among the security operatives who are supposed to be neutral.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mr Haruna Furo said six communities were affected.

“I don’t have details of the incident; all I know is that about six communities were affected.”

Furo said already the agency had dispatched relief materials to the area.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar said a unit of MOPOL had been deployed to the area.

“I am yet to get details of the casualties, but normalcy has been restored. A unit of MOPOL had been sent to the area to maintain peace,” Abubakar said.