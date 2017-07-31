80,000 Nigerians to perform Hajj despite recession-NAHCON

Share This





















By Ali Alkali & Umar Muhammad Puma

As first flight of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2017 Hajj was flagged off yesterday, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad revealed that over 80,000 Nigerians are expected to perform this year’s hajj, despite economic recession that hit the nation.

The NAHCON chairman was speaking during the 2017 inaugural flight of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Sundayat Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. The first flight, Flynas XY5702 departed at 3:16pm with 460 FCT pilgrims and 20 officials, consisting of 299 males and 161 females. They were to fly direct to Prince Muhammad ibn Abdul’aziz, in Madina.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who launched the 2017 airlift of the Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, tasked the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the country, even as he urged them to pray for the country, its leaders and the quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Represented by the minister of the FCT Muhammad Musa Bello, the acting president said, “You are now the representatives of millions of Nigerians. Each and every one of you is an ambassador. I’m appealing to you to conduct yourself as ambassadors of our great country. Do not engage in any act that will tarnish the image of the Nigeria.”

Osinbajo described the flag off of the airlift as “a culmination of intense planning, hard work, dedication and commitment by Hajj officers all over the nation” congratulated NAHCON for a job well done, reminding the officials, however, that the inaugural airlift was also “the beginning of another hard work, because you cannot really say it’s done until all pilgrims go to Saudi Arabia, have an accepted Hajj and come back safe.”

Recalling the challenges faced by the Commission this year, the NAHCON Chairman said, “This hajj has come with special and peculiar challenges – the challenge of the increase of 2017 hajj fare. But, Alhamdulillah, with Allah’s support and guidance, a lot of Nigerians are able to make it for the hajj.”

According to Barrister Muhammad, “Over 60,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s hajj under the state governments’ quarter; while about 19,000 are expected to perform the hajj under private tour operators. This number is unprecedented in view of the global economic recession which is not only affecting Nigeria but many other countries.”

He also revealed that advance team had earlier arrive Saudi Arabia last week awaiting the arrival of Nigerian pilgrims to attend to their administrative needs, medical services and other consular supports with the assistance of Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah and Embassy in Riyadh.

Assuring the pilgrims of a comfortable stay in the holy land, the chairman said, “25% of the total workforce of Nigerian officials will sacrifice their hajj this year in order to attend to the needs of the pilgrims, because the Commission is “in tune with the change agenda of this administration that service delivery and service to humanity to any public officer is something that cannot be negotiated and cannot be compromised.”

On his part, Sultan of Sokoto, and President General Nigerian subprime council for Islamic affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar, called on the pilgrims to respect the laws of Saudi Arabia and advised them to desist from engaging in any act that will tarnish the image of Nigeria.

Represented by the emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, the monarch further urged the pilgrims to pray for Nigerian, its leaders and the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On his part, Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, called on the pilgrims to adhere strictly not only to the religious regulations of the hajj obligations but also the rules of the host country, Saudi Arabia, and be good ambassadors of Nigeria. He particularly warned against taking contrabands to the holy land, especially Cola Nut which is considered as hard drug by the Saudi government and attracts death sentence.