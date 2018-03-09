$8b spent on Ajaokuta since 1979, says Dr Fayemi

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said it was Buhari administration resolution not to spend one Dollar more on Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

He said the complex had gulped a whooping $8 billion since inception in 1979/without results, adding that no amount of intimidation would make the present administration hand over the complex to any company without requite know-how.

Dr Fayemi was addressing a press conference to react to reports that House of Representives had passed vote of no confidence himself and his minister of state, Abubakar Bawa Bwari.

He said when the House invited him for a sectoral debate on Ajaokuta they wrote back to explain why they could not honour the invitation at the time, asking for a different date.

He revealed that the ministry had had course through the minister of state to address the House and the Senate committee on privatization four times in the past, wondering why they House would be “this harsh this time.”

Dr Fayemi said although it was the right of the House to invite his ministry and any other public servant, the attack on him and his colleague was “uncalled for and unwarranted.”

Saying that they took exception to insinuation of impropriety, he said the only thing he came into government with was his name and that he had the responsibility to protect it.

He said the ministry was alarmed when the Speaker said that the house would not accept any concessionary arrangement even the same House had appropriated N2billin for the exercise.

He said the implication of the action of the House meant that there was no need for the ministry to honour its invitation anymore.

He said the Complex was currently undergoing a technical audit to be competed in six weeks time, adding that no company without financial and technical knowhow would be handed the complex.

He said at the moment four companies including from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Nigeria had indicated interest in the complex.