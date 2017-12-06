Abdulsalami, others charge Nigerians on peaceful coexistence

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Dignitaries at the celebration of the 80th birthday of Amb. Shehu Malami urged Nigerians to emulate the celebrant by building friendship across ethnic and religious divides.

Leading the pack was a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar, who extolled the virtues of the celebrant by describing him as a self made man who made friends across the country.

Adding that it was people like him Nigeria needed to show others that there was more to bind the country than what divides it, the former Head of states, noted that for a Prince of the Sultanate he could have chosen to live through successive government but that he instead chose to dig it out in the business world.

Also speaking, Governor of IMO state, Rochas Okorocha, described him as detribalised Nigerian who had done much for the country.

While wishing him more healthy and fruitful years, the Governor thanked God for Malami’s life.

The celebrant, who is also the Sarkin Sundan of Wurno, turned 80 years old last month.

As part of the celebration, a new book authored by Malami titled: Shehu Malami: A Prince of the Caliphate: Selected Speeches and Commentaries.

Reviewing the Book, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, commended the author for succeeding in documenting his experiences through life.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include Gen. Abdulsami who chaired the occasion, Governors of Imo and Sokoto, Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbenedion, Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, former Governors and Ministers and so on.