Abia commissioner confirms Lassa Fever outbreak

The Commissioner for Information in Abia, Mr John Okiyi, has confirmed the outbreak of the deadly Lassa Fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia.

Okiyi, who made the disclosure in a statement in Umuahia on Monday, said that the government and the hospital management had swung into action to check the spread of the disease.

“Abia Government is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa Fever at FMC, Umuahia.

“The state Ministry of Health is working with the authorities of FMC to ensure full containment of the disease,’’ he said.

The commissioner further said that prophylactic treatment of others, who may have come in contact with the victims had commenced in earnest.

“We have fully deployed all our emergency medical response systems to instantly ensure full containment and management of the outbreak,’’ Okiyi said.

He charged all those who had contact with the child, suspected to be the index case, and the medical practitioner, who lost her life, to report immediately to the hospital for further review.

The commissioner assured the people that drug for treatment of the scourge was in adequate supply in the state.

According to him, there is no cause for panic as the disease can be successfully treated, especially if diagnosed early.

However, the authorities of the hospital have reacted to the government, saying that it was too early to conclude that the deceased contracted the disease in the hospital. NAN