Abuja airport closure: Nizamiye Hospital prepares for medical emergencies

Share This





















The closure of the Abuja International Airport by the federal government to effect major repair work on the runway has led to anxiety amongst residents of Abuja, especially, in the areas of medical emergencies.

In a chat with the Chief Medical Director of Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Husenyin Aka, he stated that “there is absolutely no need for panic for Abuja residents because Nizamiye hospital is a world class hospital equipped with state of the art facilities to handle from simple to complex medical cases.”

He further added that “the Federal government had embarked on an inspection tour of hospitals in the FCT to ascertain their state of readiness to handle emergencies and also nominated some hospitals to attend to emergency cases of the citizens especially in emergency cases during the period of the airport closure. And Nizamiye hospital was one of those hospitals nominated by the federal government.”

Dr Aka, further emphasised the fact that Nigerians do not need to travel abroad for medical treatment, since there are a couple of good hospitals in the country. “going abroad for medical care is not necessary in my opinion because Nigeria is blessed with some of the best hands you can find, and there are a couple of hospitals in the country that are world class.”

“One of our aims is to encourage patients to come for treatment here instead because when they go abroad, their relatives and friends cannot support them during or after the operation. So that is one benefit of coming to this hospital; you have your family and a regular doctor at hand. Everybody that has seen this hospital tells us how impressed they are,” says Dr. Aka. “We are here for Nigerians, and we will continue to grow step by step.”

The Nizamiye Hospital is a well-equipped, it boasts state-of-the-art medical technologies in its various sections, including a full emergency service, open heart surgery team, intensive care unit, radiology unit, and first-rate laboratories and pharmacy. With its 4D ultrasound facility, expecting mothers can view their unborn babies, and the PACS system it uses allows the scans to be saved. The radiology clinic is also equipped with a 4D ultrasonography machine which lets a patient watch inside his/her body in 3D view.

Its cardiology clinic uses the ECHO, ECG and Treadmill to diagnose cardiovascular diseases, while urology clinic uses transurethral resection technique for prostate operations and kidney stones extraction, all without making any cuts in the process. For cancer diagnosis, it uses microscopic bone marrow analysis and to diagnose digestive system diseases; it uses colonoscopy tools.