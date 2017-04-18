Abuja airport now open to flights-FG declares

Share This





















The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Usman Muktar, has declared the Abuja international airport ready for operation.

Tentatively, the NCAA boss said that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway is ready for operation and can be opened on Wednesday.

He made the declaration while during an inspection of the airport’s runway yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that the Abuja airport was closed on March 8 for six weeks to enable rehabilitation of its 3.6 kilometres runway to be carried out. Flight activities were consequently diverted to Kaduna International Airport during the period.

The Federal Government had announced that the airport would be reopened for normal operations on April 19.

The NCAA boss told journalist yesterday that the agency had concluded the second phase of inspection as follow-up to the recommendations made to the contractors to correct some areas of concern earlier identified by a team of experts.

His words; We have carried out the inspection and we have confirmed that the job has been done quite satisfactorily in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation standard and recommended practices.

“So, the airport, the runway is very ready to accept flight operations safely.

“By this, we are declaring that the airport and its runway are quite operational at the time that has been determined as the official opening of this airport.”