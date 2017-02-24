Abuja: Peace Corps donates food items to special school for IDPs

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) yesterday in Abuja donated bags of rice of salt, books, cartons of indomie and others to special school for Internally Displaced Persons and vulnerable children.

Presently the items to the children at Citec Villa in Gwarinpa, the National Commandant of PCN, Amb. Dickson Akoh said the approach is part of its social responsibility of advocacy in supporting youth development and nation-building.

He noted that vulnerability of children vis-a vis internally displaced persons should be vehemently kicked against as every child in Nigeria deserved a home and right to be loved.

The commandant of PCN who was represented by the Depute Corps Commandant, Finance, Omolala Ahmed, said the IDPs unconditionally lost their parents and rendered homeless and that is why the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari in her unalloyed magnanimity took the bold step to give home to the homeless in Nigeria.

According to her, PCN has also advocated to empower, develop and provide gainful employment for the youths at this period of effective transition of the system, adding that the body has facilitated peace across states of the federation and engaged community service that is one of basis social responsibilities in Nigeria.

While commending the Dickson Akoh unprecedented gesture, the principal of the school, Ben Onudinjo urged him to inaugurate special volunteer corps marshals for the Hajia Buhari special school for IDPs and Vulnerable children Abuja as well as post station in the school for drilling students at no cost to the school.