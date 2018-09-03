‘Abuja rail success story of China/Africa cooperation’

Share This





















The People’s Republic of China has identified the Abuja Light rail project as one of the successes recorded in its growing cooperation with African nations.

This assertion was made by Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Jiang Zengwei, at a world press conference ahead at the ongoing Forum on China-African Cooperation, (FOCAC).

Zengwei declared that besides assisting in funding the Abuja Light rail project, China and Nigeria has exchanged technology and enrich the bilateral relationship between the most populous nation in Asia and that of the African continent.

He said China’s decision to assist financially in the construction of key infrastructure is borne out of its resolve to boost its trade relationship with Nigeria.

Zengwei said China will remain committed to a symbiotic relationship with the African continent denying allegations from the west that it is indirectly enslaving Africa with juicy loans

The Abuja Light rail project and other key projects in the FCT currently handled by Chinese firm would be discussed at the forum which will be attended by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Secretary of Transportation, Comrade Kayode Opeifa.

Recall that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama , Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola amongst others will be attending the forum as parts of the Nigerian government’s delegation.

Also, Nigerian journalists are among the 2,600 journalists from across the globe who are at the media centre of the Beijing forum for China-Africa Cooperation which was opened last Friday.