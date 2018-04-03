Access to immunization rises to 25 percent in Sokoto-Tambuwal

Share This





















From Raji Bello Sokoto

Sokoto state government said it has increased access to immunization from 2.5% in 2014 to 25% in 2018.

The state governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this during a review meeting on the progress of routine immunization in Sokoto.

He indicated that the recent Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS) by the National Bureau of Statistics and partners have clearly outlined the progress made in that direction.

“More still needs to be done and we will not relent on our efforts. Within this period under review, Sokoto has come tops on issues of vaccine security, vaccine availability, vaccine quality and vaccine accountability.

“Two years ago, we had 205 centres offering RI in the state. Today, the number is 567. Our target is to have as many of these centres across the state as possible.

“We want to ensure that all communities in Sokoto, no matter how small or remote, have access to functional health facilities that will offer routine immunization to our children.

“We have also enhanced our advocacy by involving religious and traditional leaders and this has led to tremendous progress.” The governor explained.

The governor commended the partners, especially Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, UNICEF, USAID and many others for their dedication and commitment in ensuring immunization exercise in the state.

Tambuwal further said the government will expand its social intervention programs with a view to empowering the people to fight poverty, illiteracy and diseases.