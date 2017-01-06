Accidental discharge: Villa’s safe, Presidency assures By Lawrence Olaoye Following the panic induced by the recent accidental discharge in the Presidential villa, wounding two persons, officials in the Presidency have assured of maximum safety at the seat of power. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, from the reports received so far, the security official involved in the incident was not attached to the State House. “Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry. “Investigation revealed that the operative conducted the normal safety precaution as professionally required when the pistol accidentally fired. The lady by his side, a caterer was hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged.”
