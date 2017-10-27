Accolades as Malu is remembered

Share This





















A wake was held at the Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja on Wednesday in honour of late Gen Victor Malu.

Chief Audu Ogbe Minister for Agriculture & Rural Development represented the Federal Government of Nigeria at the well-attended ceremony.

Also in attendance were his widow Esther, children & other family members; his colleagues of NDA Regular Course 3 and their wives; some former ECOMOG Commanders; his compatriots from Benue State; clergy & Church members; as well as the Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria Al-Hassan Conteh and Sierra Leonean Acting High Commissioner Maj.Gen, Alfred Nelson-Williams, who both read condolence messages from their home Governments.

There were glowing tributes to the late former Nigerian Army Chief & ECOMOG Commander, who was variously described a “soldier’s soldier, fearless, courageous & frank officer, who led by example.”