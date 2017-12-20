ACDE president charges NOUN on education dev’t in Africa

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

President of the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE) and Vice-Chancellor of the Open University of Sudan, Professor Abdelraouf Ahmed Abbas, has called on the management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to render the university’s vast experience in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) to similar institutions on the continent for the development of the education.

The ACDE president stated this on Tuesday during his visit to the headquarters of NOUN in Abuja, where he underscored the role and critical importance of the university to the council and other ODL institutions in Africa.

Abbas, accompanied by the Secretary, Academic Affairs of Open University of Sudan, Professor Mohammed Abo Imam, said his visit to the headquarters of NOUN was the first in his capacity as the council’s president.

“This is my first visit abroad since my election as ACDE president. That says a lot about the NOUN importance to the ACDE. I think the visit is a bit late, but it is better late than never,” he said.

The OUS vice-chancellor, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, solicited the support of NOUN in advancing the course of the council, especially in view of its spread and student size, which places it amongst the top ODL institutions in Africa.

On his part, Professor Adamu welcomed the visiting president to the NOUN headquarters and assured him of the full support towards the sustenance of the council’s activity.