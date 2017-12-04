ACF: Perpetrators of Northeast bombings must face the law

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned and expressed shock at the two bomb blast caused by two female suicide bombers at Biu market, Borno State, on Saturday, which killed 17 people and injured 53 others.

The ACF said, “These wicked and dastardly acts by the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists using innocent children to perpetrate these barbaric acts are worrisome and condemnable.”

This was contained in a statement signed by ACF’s Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu and made available to newsmen in the state.

He explained that the recent spate of suicide bomb attacks in Konduga of Borno State and that of Mubi mosque and Madagali in Adamawa State where many innocent lives were lost and property destroyed are really disturbing.

“The fleeing Boko Haram insurgents are now infiltrating into various communities, having been dislodged by our gallant soldiers from their cells in the Sambisa Forest and other places to commit such heinous crimes,” It noted.

ACF urged the various communities, especially in the Northeast region, to be more vigilant, security conscious and also heed to the security advice of reporting suspicious persons, movements and objects in their midst to the military and other security agencies in order to avert such cases of suicide bomb blast with their attendant destructions.

It also urged parents of young girls to keep their eyes on their wards who are easy prey to the sect members in the mistaken belief that God needs them to help Him fight his cause. There is nothing like killing for God.

ACF commended the military, other security agencies and the civilian JTF in their fight against the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals, and urged them not to relent but sustain the onslaught and constant surveillance in the affected states until security to lives and property is properly restored.

ACF extended its condolences to the families of those affected, the Biu Emirate Council,the Government and people of Borno state over this unfortunate incidence.

It equally commended the efforts of Borno State Government and other public spirited persons and humanitarian organizations for their prompt responses in providing free medical treatment to the injured persons.

According to ACF, “Another disturbing security challenge now is the resurgence of armed banditry in the North, especially North-West where innocent persons including women and children were recently attacked and killed by the rampaging bandits.

“Also of great concern are the festering clashes between herdsmen and farmers as well as the kidnapping of defenseless citizens.

“The recent attacks on some villages in Zamfara and Kebbi States by unknown gunmen and cattle rustlers where over 60 persons comprising women and children were killed are callous and wicked. Similar incidences have also occurred in Adamawa, Plateau, Benue and Taraba states.

“ACF therefore considers the return of the terror bandits as a serious security threat and wishes to appeal to the Federal and state Governments and traditional leaders to not only institute strict security measures that will curtail the menace of these bandits but also ensure constant surveillance in the affected states to arrest any security breach.”

It called on government to ensure that the perpetrators of such crimes are traced and made to face the law to serve as deterrent to others.