Achebe gets posthumous birthday honours from Google

The internet search engine, Google has honoured the late Nigerian literary icon, Chinua Achebe on its doodle.

Achebe died in March, 2013 at the age of 82.

The technology giant said on its website Thursday that it honoured Achebe on its doodle (on November 16) as it marks his 87th birthday.

Agency reports have it that Google Doodle is a special logo on Google’s homepage that is always temporarily alternated and intended to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people.

The online search engine said that Achebe had been honoured to underscore his status as a figure of 20th century literature.

“One man took it upon himself to tell the world the story of Nigeria through the eyes of its own people.

“Chinua Achebe was the studious son of an evangelical priest. A student of English literature, he started writing in the 1950s, choosing English as his medium but weaving the story telling tradition of the Igbo people into his books.

“His characters were insiders, everyday people such as the village chief (in Things Fall Apart); the priest (in Arrow of God) or the school teacher (in A Man of the People).

“Through their stories, we witness a Nigeria at the crossroads of civilization, culture and generations” Google said.

The search engine added that Achebe’s pen brought to life the land and traditions of the Igbo, the hum of everyday village life; the anticipation and excitement of sacred masquerades.

Google restated that Achebe’s pen also brought to life the stories of the elders and the honour of warriors; the joy of family and the grief of loss.

It specified Achebe was considered by many to be the father of modern African literature and so was awarded the Man Booker Prize in 2007.