Adamawa: Agric coy workers demand 44 months arrears

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

Over hundred workers of Adamawa state Agricultural Development and Investment Ltd.(AADIL) have appealed to Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla to intervene by paying them their forty four months salaries arrears.

The workers registered their complaint through a protest letter made available to journalists in Yola.

They decried that, they have been forgotten in the scheme of governance.

They cried out over nonpayment of their salaries since September 2014 urging Governor Bindow to intervene in their plight.

They observed that the company established by government in 2010 to support the transformation of agriculture in Adamawa by increasing per capita income of rural famers had so far trained over 85,000 farmers on modern farming techniques before suspending it activities in various Farming Skills Acquisition Centre’s (FSAC) across the state due to poor funding and nonpayment of salaries.

They noted that with the present commitment shown by President Buhari administration to agriculture, Adamawa Government which insisted in cueing into federal government agricultural drive could only succeed if organizations like AADIL was made fully functional through adequate funding and payment of staff salaries.

They listed some of the contributions of AADIL to Adamawa farmers particularly in areas of grain crop production, livestock and fodder development, fish farming, poultry production, vegetable production, irrigation/agronomy, tree crops as well as bee farming, and urged the state government to do something urgently about AADIL which has been grossly underfunded in the interest of the majority who are mostly rural farmers.

When contacted, the Managing Director of AADIL, Engr. Usman Aji, who is said to be the only one getting salary, simply said he would not comment.

Aji insisted that the company has a board chairman who said was in a better position to talk.

“Give me your GSM number so that when I get in touch with the board chairman I will then contact you, Aji said.